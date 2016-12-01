Home | General | Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

​Multi-billionaire tech mogul and one of the richest people in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, has shocked a man who asked to marry his baby daughter. An ambitious or perhaps a very greedy man who asked Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, for his few months old daughter’s hand in marriage, has met the shock of his life.

According to a screenshot of a conversation which emerged online and has already gone viral on social media, the unidentified man got the attention of Mark Zuckerberg and immediately he declared his marriage intention, the billionaire mogul immediately blocked him.

See the screenshot of the conversation below;

About these ads
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

Latest Nigeria News