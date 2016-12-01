Home | General | Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’

​Handsome Ken and cutie, Tiwalola Lamlam Odetola also known as Lami got married recently in a high profile society event.

Their pre-wedding photography as directed by ace Lagos photographer, Weezy Scott has caught the eye of social media users who were thrilled with the private photo of the two love birds in bedroom sharing a mouth-watering kiss of life.

Weezy who shared the pictures on his Instagram page specifically shared some interesting words about the intimate kisss;

” you and i, make me forget my name A kiss is a lovely trick, designed by nature, to stop words when speech becomes superfluous. we still cant get enough of them,” he wrote.

