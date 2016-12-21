PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
The remarkable election, which was held for the first time in 8 years in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State has been long awaited.
The Peoples Democratic Party candidates cleared all the 17 chairmanship positions
Here is a rundown of the official result from the 17 LGAs in Abia State:
OHAFIA LGA
PPA 200
APGA 7,025
PDP 45,700
ISIALANGWA SOUTH LGA
APC no candidate
APGA no candidate
PDP 19,303
OBINGWA LGA
APGA no candidate
APC 1350
PDP 61000
ISIALANGWA NORTH LGA
APC 6,843
APGA 3,399
PDP 25,198
AROCHUKWU LGA
APC 51
APGA 8,651
PDP 17,906
BENDE LGA
APC 3,000
APGA 9,014
PDP 30,300
UKWA WEST LGA
APC 3,450
APGA 2,105
PDP 22,180
OSISIOMA LGA
APC 10,262
APGA 11,339
PDP 37,309
UMUAHIA NORTH LGA
APC 2,311
APGA 5,891
PDP 72,981
ISIUKWUATO LGA
APC 2,747
APGA 4,621
PDP 18,719
UKWA EAST LGA
APGA 3,729
APC 8
PDP 12,675
UMUNNEOCHI LGA
APC 2,802
PDP 33,580
ABA SOUTH LGA
APC 7,015
APGA 4,003
PDP 38,009
IKWUANO LGA
APC 1,801
APGA 6,111
PDP 17,630
ABA NORTH LGA
APC 5,321
APGA 2,978
PDP 48,805
UMUAHIA SOUTH LGA
Labour 485
APC 4,543
APGA 6,221
PDP 19,831
UGWUNAGBO LGA
Labour Party 190
APC 5,005
APGA 2,017
PDP 31,118
