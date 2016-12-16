Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
7 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Vanguard gathered that the suspect, who owns a white garment church and currently in police custody, informed his interrogators that he was tempted by the devil to commit the act. “it was temptation and the work of the devil.” he said.
According to people who live in the area, the prophet impregnated the girl as a way of renewing his spiritual powers.
It is said that the pastor is very popular in the area and also a specialist in bathing women in streams in order to ward off evil spirits and spiritual husbands.
It was also learnt that the pastor's wife left him few years back and all attempts made by the lady to take her daughter with were futile as the pastor insisted he needed the girl to help him with errands and take care of him.
According to a police source, the prophet gave his daughter concoction to drink when she first informed him about the pregnancy but unfortunately for him, the concoction didn't work. It was a neighbour who saw the girl's protruding stomach that raised alarm which help the police to lay ambush and arrest him on his way home.
The church is currently under lock and other leaders and members of the church have disappeared for fear of arrest by the police.
Source: Vanguard
