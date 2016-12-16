Home | General | Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin by one year.

Investigation by Vanguard showed that Buhari’s decision to extend the tenure of the CDS which would have ended this weekend, was due to political maneuverings by vested interest who want to ensure that the two most powerful positions in the Military, that of the CDS and that of the Chief of Army Staff, remain in the core north.

It was further gathered that before the President order that General Olonisakin’s tenure be extended by one year, the CDS had commenced the gradual evacuation of his personal effect and belongings from the office.

