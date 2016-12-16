Ali Ndume: Senate Leader insists Magu hasn’t been rejected as EFCC Chairman

Senate Leader, Ali Ndume has insisted that the upper legislative chamber did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ndume said further that the Senate had only agreed to withhold Magu’s confirmation due to allegations made against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The supposed rejection of Magu has caused controversy due to an apparent split in the Senate over the decision.

“My position on Magu is clear and I stand by it. Magu has not been rejected,” Ndume told Punch.

“Check our Votes and Proceedings (of Thursday); it is clear and concise. The Senate President, (Dr. Bukola Saraki), while reporting the progress of the executive session, said, ‘following the security report on Magu, the Senate decided not to confirm Magu and communicate the same to Mr. President, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation.’

“That was our position and the Senate President aptly reported the progress of the executive session. So, I wonder how and where rejection was brought in. We have not rejected him because that cannot be done in a closed session and the confirmation processes have not taken place,” he added.

The DSS report alleged that Magu lives in a home which was paid for by a corrupt individual.