Wike: Governor creates panel to investigate election violence
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has set up a panel to investigate the violence which occurred in the state during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections.
This was disclosed via a statement released by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.
The statement reads:
“In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 2 (1) of the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (CAP 30) of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999 and all other powers enabling him in that behalf, the Governor of Rivers State; His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, hereby constitutes and appoints a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the killings and other violent acts/matters that occurred during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections to elect members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly in Rivers State.”
“The judicial commission of inquiry has the following terms of reference; investigate the remote and immediate causes of the violence during the December 10, 2016 rerun/supplementary elections in Rivers State.
“Identify the perpetrators of the various acts of violence and killings in the aforesaid elections; identify the victims of the violence, including those killed, identify if property were damaged and the value of such property.
“Determine if the violence was localized to specific areas within the state or was statewide. Make appropriate recommendations concerning their findings or any other recommendations as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance and submit its report to the Governor of Rivers State within one (1) month from the date of its sitting.”
The panel will be chaired by Justice Chinwendu Nwogu while its members include Mrs. Grace Akpughunum-Okwulehie, Prof. O.V.C. Okene and Sir Anthony Ozurumba.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF