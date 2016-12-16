Home | General | Black Queens: Like Super Falcons, Ghana players take to streets to protest unpaid salaries
Black Queens: Like Super Falcons, Ghana players take to streets to protest unpaid salaries



Just like the Super Falcons of Nigeria, the Black Queens of Ghana have taken to the streets to protest the non-payment of their salaries and bonuses after the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons of Nigeria launched a sit-in protest at a hotel in Abuja before taking to the street to continue the protest.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered the payment of their salaries which the players have received.

Their Ghanaian counterparts on Thursday, December 22 took to the streets in Accra to protest the non-payment of their salaries too.

The Black Queens won bronze at the 2016 Women's Afcon after winning the third-place game against South Africa 1-0.

They were beaten in the semi-final by Cameroon who lost in the final to Nigeria.

The players are also claiming that they have not been paid their bonuses from 2015 All of Africa Games where they won gold in the Women’s football event.

Black Queens: Like Super Falcons, Ghana players take to streets to protest unpaid salaries
