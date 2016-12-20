Home | General | Steward Who Stabbed Employer To Death Made A Dance Video Celebrating Her Death

The Cameroonian steward who allegedly stabbed his employer , Dayo Adeleke, to death inside her Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos State home, actually made a dance video to celebrate the murder of the woman.

The suspect who is now cooling his heels in the cell of the State Police Command, has been identified as William Smith and is said to have worked with the woman for many years and she never owed him any salary.

But trouble started on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, after he requested for his salary and the 33-year-old Adeleke told him she did not have cash in the house and should be patient till the following day when she would get the money for him.

But the explanation did not sit well with Smith who grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Adeleke several times, leading to her death.

After killing Adeleke who was said to be putting finishing touches to her wedding early next year, Smith made a dance video which he later posted on his Instagram page with the handle, William_smith1059, where he showed his dancing skills.

According to family sources, the deceased helped Smith who was a refugee and living in a church by employing him and giving him an accommodation.

He later arrested within an hour of the murder and is currently being held at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba. . He's in Panti police station right now.

