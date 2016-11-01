Police rescues Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom less than 24hrs of his abduction
The Delta State Police Command has rescued Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom less than 24hrours of his abduction by gunmen.
Operatives of the Delta State Police Command and a crack team of local
Vigilante groups led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim rescued the Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom, HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha in the Warri South
Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Monarch was abducted on Wednesday.
DAILY POST gathered that he was rescued specifically at about 3:12am on Thursday morning.
Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim confirmed the
rescued of the traditional ruler in a chat with DAILY POST, noting
that, “He has been conveyed to Asaba, where he was traveling before
the incident, and now relaxing in an undisclosed hotel.”
He claimed that the monarch was rescued after he led a team of hundred
police operatives and 30 local vigilante groups to comb the Ossissa
forest along the area where he was waylaid by suspected Fulani
herdsmen who had earlier robbed vehicles plying the busy road.
Ibrahim said, “The Ovie has been rescued by police crack team
personally led by me. The monarch’s abductors were fleeing with him to
a different location as our men combed the entire bush in search for him.
“The monarch was abducted by herdsmen. They are very conversant with
the bush even more than the indigenes. Our men sighted the movement of
the hoodlums through a touchlight and we shot into the air which they
responded. They engaged us (police) in exchange of gunfire and left the monarch behind.
“There was laxity on the part of the driver who sighted the kidnappers
robbing other vehicles but refused to reverse the car for safety. We
have learnt our lessons from the kidnap of the monarch. The lesson
is that we all need to be alert and vigilante.”
The commissioner added that no arrest was made during the rescue
operation but police operatives have been deployed to the area to
smoke out the suspects.
The Agbarha-Warri paramount ruler was abducted on Wednesday along the
Ughelli/Asaba Expressway near Ossissa community in Ndokwa- Local Government Area of the state while traveling for a Security Summit in Asaba, the State Capital.
