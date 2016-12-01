How assassin murdered London returnee, Chief Oshevire in Kokori Community
Kokori community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrown into panic after some hired assassins brutally murdered a London returnee, Chief Gilbert.
E. Oshevire at his NO. 83 First Idiagbon Street, Kokori Inland on
December 16,Daily Post can exclusively report.
DAILY POST gathered that the deceased returned from London to Nigeria
in preparation for the birthday party of his elder sister slated to hold on January 2017.
A member of the larger Oshevire family who spoke to DAILY POST on condition of anonymity stated that they met the lifeless body of Chief Gilbert Oshevire with blood gushing out of his nose a night after they sat together.
Although the reason Chief Oshevire was murdered by the assassins
has not been given, family members said, “we were with him from
8pm to 10:30pm that same day, before he said he wanted to go to
bed in his separate apartment within the compound and we equally locked
our doors.”
“when we wake-up in the morning at 7am, we thought that papa was
still sleeping, then, as at 8am, we had not heard from him. l made
up my mind to go and check whether he was still in bed, but as l
reached there, l found out that the door that leads to his apartment
was half opened, thinking that he had already woken up, and I called him
several times without response. l,therefore, entered the apartment, and saw him on the ground lifeless with wounds all over his head
and as at then, blood was still coming out from his nose”
” I shouted and neighbors rushed in. We called on Kokori vigilante group who quickly arrived and alerted the police in
Isiokolo Division who later took the dead body to Erhoike hospital
Mortuary, and as l am speaking with you now, nobody knows the reason
why these unknown assassins murdered him”.
The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew
Aniamaka confirmed the report, saying, “The Police have launched
investigations to unravel the cause of death of the late Chief Gilbert
Oshevire while his remains has been deposited in a mortuary.”
