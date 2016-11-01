How I slept with dogs in Lagos for money – 26-year-old lady reveals

The social media went agog on Wednesday over the news of a certain lady who claimed she had sex with dogs in Lagos State for money.

The story was shared by relationship adviser, Joro Olumofin of the seemingly young lady who recounted to him, her rare sexual experience with an Alsatian dog as organised by some white men for a huge amount of money.

On his Instagram page @joroolumofin, the psychologist said the unnamed lady, who is an orphan and poverty-stricken, signed up for the odd sex for financial benefits.

The incident took place in Victoria Island, Lagos with foreigners in charge.

The sex with Alsatian dogs, according to the 26-year-old lady, was explosive and ever since, she has been lusting after dogs.

She added that a white powder was put in the dog’s nose for ‘agility.’

She reportedly took to the ‘ill act’ after some of her mates in the University introduced her to the business to make money and earn a living since she was “swimming” in poverty.