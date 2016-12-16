Home | General | Merry Christmas for Super Eagles as NFF gets set to pay Outstanding Match bonuses

The Super Eagles will enjoy a merry Christmas as they will be paid their win bonus of $5,000-a-man for a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a World Cup tie latest Friday, officials have informed.

A top team official was compiling the account details of the players at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) office yesterday, according to Africanfootball.com.

The players will be paid in Naira at the official rate of 305 Naira to a dollar, meaning they will each pocket N1,525,000 each.

The Eagles bonus was part of the most recent government bailout that paid the Super Falcons for winning a record eighth women’s AFCON in Cameroon recently.

However, no mention was made of the win bonus for the 2-1 win in another World Cup qualifier in Zambia in October.

The win bonus is also $5,000-a-man.

Nigeria lead their World Cup qualifying group with six points from two matches.

Cameroon are second with two points from as many matches.

Zambia and Algeria have recorded a point apiece.

