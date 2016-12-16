Home | General | Markarfi, Others planning to leave PDP, Form new Party – Goodluck Jonathan’s ex-aide

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, opens up to SAMUEL OGIDAN of Authority Newspapers on the crisis bedeviling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He declares that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is not doing the bidding of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lamenting that the crisis in PDP has affected the fortune of the party. He also observes that two years into APC-led administration – Nigerians are worse-off

To what extent has the leader­ship crisis affected the PDP?

I must be very truthful to you. The leadership tussle has affected the fortunes of the party nega­tively. A house divided against it­self cannot stand. That is why this issue must be resolved politically. Look at the Edo election. Every­body was so sure that the PDP would win but because the house was divided, the party could not perform. Look at the Ondo elec­tion; the PDP lost even before going into the elections because the governor forcefully made the party to adopt a candidate that was not popular within the state. More so the governor hav­ing served eight years, he wanted to force another person from his local government to be governor and the people of Ondo rejected it. That is why the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group said, look, we cannot win the election with this candidate. We called Gov­ernor Mimiko and told him to realise that the people of Ondo are not wood; they are not stones; they are not idiots; they are not fools. You have served as elect­ed governor of Ondo for eight years. You cannot now bring somebody from your own lo­cal government and you expect the people of Ondo to elect him to succeed you. That is why Ali Modu Sheriff produced Jimoh Ibrahim among other five aspi­rants. Jimoh Ibrahim was the authentic candidate of the PDP and we were coasting home to victory for PDP until at the elev­enth hour. By misrepresentation, the Court of Appeal said that Jegede should be the candidate and that was a slap on the face of the people of Ondo, who went to the polls and spoke vehemently. That was how PDP lost. So to this end I will say the crisis within the PDP has really affected the party’s fortunes negatively.

But, are you still confident that the PDP will bounce back in 2019?

Definitely, once we get over this crisis which I hope will be over very soon, we will begin to pick the pieces and we will begin to re­build. Even the ruling APC is not crisis-free. They too have a fair share of their crisis. I am happy that our crisis started earlier and we are pulling through. But Ma­karfi is a very slippery character; very untruthful character, very deceitful character. I will call on PDP stakeholders to sheath their swords. Let us bring this party back to the people; the party does not belong to an individual. PDP is the only party that can give this country a sense of direction. It is the only party that can pull this country out of economic dol­drums that we are facing today.

What are the factors that make you confident that PDP will bounce back in 2019?

The facts are on ground. Two years into the APC-led federal government, are Nigerians bet­ter for it? The answer is no. Ni­gerians did not bargain for this change. The change Nigerians bargained for is not the one we are witnessing. Go to town, you know what taxi drivers say, you know what market women say, you know what farmers say. The aggregate opinion is that the Ni­gerians did not bargain for this change. And if things should continue the way they are up to the end of next year, you know what it means.

There are insinuations that the Sheriff-led faction is doing the bidding of the ruling party, the APC. How true is this?

I don’t believe so. It is totally false. In the first place, how did Sheriff come in? Sheriff did not apply to be the chairman of this party. Sheriff did not go out to campaign that he wanted to be chairman of this party. It is on re­cord that having come from the North-east geo-political zone, I wanted to assume the leadership of this party to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ad­amu Mu’azu, when he resigned on the 20th day of May, 2015. About five of us from that zone wanted to assume that position. We mobilized people both from within the North-east geo-polit­ical zone and the other zones to tell the then Secondus-led NWC that we must do the right thing and follow the path of constitu­tionality. We met over 10 times, they were adamant and that was what made me to file a suit in the FCT High Court against Sec­ondus; the then acting National Chairman. And on the 16th day of December, the court gave me judgement that either me or any other person from the North-east geo-political zone should be made chairman in accordance with the Constitution of the party. They refused, they con­tinued in their flagrant abuse of the court order until I physically with my supporters took over the mantle of leadership at the PDP secretariat. That was when the stakeholders now woke up from their slumber and started meet­ing. And in their bid to comply with the court judgement and the constitution of the party, they called for a NEC meeting; the second highest decision-making body and presented five candi­dates for the election.

That is how Sheriff emerged. So if they say Sheriff is working for the APC-led government, it is them who went and begged Sheriff to come and lead this party and elected Sheriff consti­tutionally. I have been a very ac­tive player in the politics of PDP. If by any imagination, if I see any reason to believe that Sheriff is not committed and sincere in the leadership of this party, I will be the first person to say so, take it from me.

But how did you feel when the party failed to nominate you as the next national chairman after defeating Secondus in the court?

Well, I am not supposed to elect myself. So in their wisdom the stakeholders selected some people and sent to the NEC of the party. Senator Girigiri La­wal was there, Saidu Kumo was there, Juta Wilberforce was there, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was there; all from the North-east and that was how the NEC elect­ed Sheriff from the people that were paraded. For the fact that my name did not feature did not bother me. Inasmuch as I knew they were following the path of constitutionality and to agree with the court judgement. As far as I was concerned, my struggle had ended because somebody from the North-east by virtue of the provisions of our Constitu­tion was put in place to replace Mu’azu.

If the leadership tussle gets to Supreme Court and the court pronounces in favour of Ma­karfi, what will your group do?

If the highest court delivers judgement that Makarfi is au­thentic, no matter how bad the decision is, we will come back and call all the stakeholders and put the crisis behind us just like I expect that if the court pro­nounces Senator Ali Modu Sher­iff as the authentic chairman, Makarfi group too should follow suit in rebuilding the party.

What role is the PDP BoT playing at the moment in order to resolve the crisis?

The BoT has gone comatose. The BoT chairman is unfortu­nate, he will tell you one thing this moment, in five minutes time he will tell you another thing. He will dance with Makarfi in the morning and in the evening he is in Sheriff’s house begging Sheriff to forgive him. In one breath, he will say nobody is bigger than the party. In another breath, he will say he is the chairman of the PDP and the party is supposed to be administered by him. I don’t want to be rude to our elders but these are the type of people that should step aside.

They have over-stayed. They have nothing positive to con­tribute anymore in this party. More so, his tenure has expired and we need a new BoT leader­ship because immediately Bello Haliru was away and Senator Walid Jibrin was the secretary of the PDP, he manouvred his way to become chairman of the BoT. So this is a man for some reasons I will seriously plead with to step aside.

But there is rumour that the Makarfi group is likely to form a new party if the courts do not favour it…..

Yes, I have heard on good au­thority that Makarfi and Co, are planning to move out of the PDP to form another party, that is anti-party, I don’t expect them to do that. The PDP has given them a lot. Senator Makarfi was governor on PDP platform for eight years and he was senator on the same platform for another eight years and to see him trying to move people out of PDP to an­other party no matter how small the number is, it will be unfortu­nate. History will judge him on the negative side.

But Makarfi seems to have the support of PDP governors…..

No, I don’t believe so. I know as at today, only four governors out of the 12 governors are still with him.

Who are those governors?

Mimiko, Fayose, Wike and to some extent, Governor Okowa. These are the four governors that are still with Makarfi. All the other eight governors have seen that it is Sheriff that has the key to unlock the logjam and take this party to the next level of develop­ment. In the National Assembly the majority of members are with Sheriff. You see, some governors when they brought Sheriff, they expected him to do their bid­dings; to play to their games but later, they found out that this is a man who will not tolerate impu­nity.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General