The Industrious Nature of Igbos in Northern Nigeria provokes Violent Attacks – Sultan

Incessant attacks against Ndigbo in the Nigerian state in crisis periods, especially in Northern Nigeria, stem from their unique industriousness and visibility of their entrepreneurship in all nooks and crannies of the country.

This blunt position was ex­pressed by the Sultan of So­koto, Alh. Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, in Nsukka, during a civic recep­tion organised in his honour by the Nsukka Socio-Cultural zone.

Looking back at history, the highly respected Sultan regret­ted that contemporary Nigeri­ans had failed to build on the foundation laid by the coun­try’s founding fathers.

According to him, there were more cohesion and integration between preceding genera­tions than the new generation and attributed this turn of events and apparent mistrust among Nigerians to misinfor­mation and ignorance.

His words: “We have re­fused to come together as a nation due to ignorance and suspicion. “Our visit here is to strengthen relationships, hav­ing started my youthful life in Nsukka 39 years ago.

“My coming here is at the right time, considering the loss of lives due to insecurity in parts of the country.”

According to the Sultan, no Nigerian should aim at killing an Igbo man in any part of the country for whatever reason. He stated that they were only targeted because of their hard work.

His words: “Nobody in the Northern part of the country has been aiming at an Igbo man to kill.

“Miscreants target them because they are the most in­dustrious and the people that move the economy.

“That is why their shops and other businesses are mostly the target during unrests because the hoodlums are sure to find valuables in the shops.”

With some emotion, Sul­tan Abubakar said that he was overwhelmed at the love shown him by Governor If­eanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and residents of the state.

According to him, “As Ni­gerians we can be the best of families if we want to.”

The Sultan then challenged governments at all levels to investigate how suspected herdsmen and other Nigerians acquire AK 47 and other arms and ammunitions.

His words: “They have al­ways asked us how the herds­men acquired these ammuni­tions, but I throw the question back to the politicians; find out how people acquire the guns. Find out how the herdsmen that move with AK47 riffles acquire them.”

Abubakar said that Nigeri­ans had the option to live as one united family, adding that such visits would continue to strengthen the ties between the peoples of the country.

The Sultan, on a three-day courtesy visit to Enugu State inaugurated road projects ex­ecuted by the state government in Enugu and Nsukka

