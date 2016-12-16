Home | General | SOUTHERN KADUNA | El-Rufai talks too much, Doing nothing to stop Killings – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Pro­gressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Isa Ciroma, has de­bunked Governor Nasir El-Ru­fai’s claim that the wanton kill­ings and destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna is connected to the 2011 post-elec­tion violence.

Ciroma denied the claim while fielding questions from journal­ists in Kafanchan, stressing that the killings in Southern Kaduna had nothing to do with the 2011 post-election violence that was fought in many parts of North­ern Nigeria.

“There is no record of Fulani herders from Mali or elsewhere coming to Southern Kaduna as Governor El-Rufai claimed. The Fulani I know in Southern Ka­duna are the Kachechere people.

“The Fulani men they said in­truded in Southern Kaduna, l don’t know them. I have not seen them and I don’t talk to them. They could be there but I don’t see them,” Ciroma added.

“l am 60 years of age and l have been living in Southern Kaduna. If there is anything like foreign Fulanis in the area at that time, l should know but there was noth­ing like that.

“To the best of our knowledge, there is no any strange Fulani that came from Mali or Senegal and was killed,” Ciroma said.

Ciroma also accused Gover­nor Nasir El-Rufai of talking too much with nothing to show for it.

He explained that the governor was not working to ensure that normalcy returns to Southern Kaduna, adding, ”I don’t want to talk too much about this Man (el-Rufai). He talks too much on se­curity and we have not seen any­thing good in the area.

“I am a victim of the attack in Southern Kaduna and I am nei­ther a cattle rearer nor a farmer but my younger brother was shot at the chest and he died during one of the attacks by herdsmen. This was caused by the noncha­lant attitude of our security men.”

Ciroma stressed that if the se­curity agencies had gone to the hideout of the terrorists killing Southern Kaduna villagers, “I believed my brother would have been saved. It is glaring that the security agencies have not been asked to do their job, which is why we are in this mess.”

He maintained that the securi­ty challenges in Southern Kadu­na has been politicize by selfish politicians, stressing that the gov­ernor of Kaduna state was aware that terrorists were camped in­side the forest.

“But governor El-Rufai has not taken any proactive mea­sure to ensure the terrorists are cleared. If the terrorists’ camps are cleared, it will nip the attacks going on,” he lamented.

