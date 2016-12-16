SOUTHERN KADUNA | El-Rufai talks too much, Doing nothing to stop Killings – APC Chieftain
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Isa Ciroma, has debunked Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claim that the wanton killings and destruction of lives and property in Southern Kaduna is connected to the 2011 post-election violence.
Ciroma denied the claim while fielding questions from journalists in Kafanchan, stressing that the killings in Southern Kaduna had nothing to do with the 2011 post-election violence that was fought in many parts of Northern Nigeria.
“There is no record of Fulani herders from Mali or elsewhere coming to Southern Kaduna as Governor El-Rufai claimed. The Fulani I know in Southern Kaduna are the Kachechere people.
“The Fulani men they said intruded in Southern Kaduna, l don’t know them. I have not seen them and I don’t talk to them. They could be there but I don’t see them,” Ciroma added.
“l am 60 years of age and l have been living in Southern Kaduna. If there is anything like foreign Fulanis in the area at that time, l should know but there was nothing like that.
“To the best of our knowledge, there is no any strange Fulani that came from Mali or Senegal and was killed,” Ciroma said.
Ciroma also accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of talking too much with nothing to show for it.
He explained that the governor was not working to ensure that normalcy returns to Southern Kaduna, adding, ”I don’t want to talk too much about this Man (el-Rufai). He talks too much on security and we have not seen anything good in the area.
“I am a victim of the attack in Southern Kaduna and I am neither a cattle rearer nor a farmer but my younger brother was shot at the chest and he died during one of the attacks by herdsmen. This was caused by the nonchalant attitude of our security men.”
Ciroma stressed that if the security agencies had gone to the hideout of the terrorists killing Southern Kaduna villagers, “I believed my brother would have been saved. It is glaring that the security agencies have not been asked to do their job, which is why we are in this mess.”
He maintained that the security challenges in Southern Kaduna has been politicize by selfish politicians, stressing that the governor of Kaduna state was aware that terrorists were camped inside the forest.
“But governor El-Rufai has not taken any proactive measure to ensure the terrorists are cleared. If the terrorists’ camps are cleared, it will nip the attacks going on,” he lamented.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF