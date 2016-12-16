Home | General | More Trouble for PDP as Bigwigs defect to APC

A former Minister of Trans­port, Abdullahi Idris, and other chieftains of the Peo­ples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAN reports that among the defectors is a former deputy gov­ernor of the state, Lazerus Yoriyo, ex-House of Representative mem­ber, Saidu Alkali, and a former PDP Youth Leader, Habu Mu’azu.

Idris, who obtained his APC membership card at Hinna Ward in Yamatu/Deba LGA, declared in Dadin Kowa, during a rally to re­ceive them into the APC that their decision was to bring about posi­tive development to the state.

He said they would collaborate with other APC leaders to con­tribute positively to the success of the party in the state and across the country.

The former minister urged of­ficials of the APC in the state to operate an open door policy, so as to attract more entrants into the party.

Adamu Pata, the APC Zonal Vice Chairman for Gombe Cen­tral, assured the defectors that they would be treated equally with those they met in the party.

According to him, their de­fection was a good omen for the APC ahead of future elections in the state.

Also, Kabiru Kukan-Daka, an­other party leader, assured the for­mer minister and other new en­trants of full support at all the times, adding that the party would tap from their experiences to ad­vance its cause.

Kukan-Daka urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the suc­cess of President Muhammadu Buhari in the efforts to make Ni­geria great and end security chal­lenges in the Northeast.

Sule Makaniki, Chairman of APC in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, called on par­ty supporters to unite for the good of the party.

He assured the defectors that the APC would not discriminate against them nor prevent them from aspiring for any position or making tangible contributions to its growth.

