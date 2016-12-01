Home | General | OMG! Drama as Truck Driver Beats Up Policeman Over N500 Bribe he Demanded (VIDEO)

​A policeman is in serious trouble after he was caught on camera fighting a truck driver in the Odogunyan area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, because the driver refused to give him N500 bribe. The policeman was seen in the video struggling with the three men during which his rifle fell off as one of the truck driver’s friends took the rifle and ran away.

“You don’t have sense,” screamed the man recording the video, at the police officer. Another man beside him shouted “Snap them; run away with the gun. You are a stupid policeman. You have been caught on camera. You are done for.”

“You are a fool. You will be sacked. You don’t have sense,” the man recording shouted at the officer.

Someone else added: “This is the second time he will be doing this. He fought with another man here sometime ago.”

According to Mc Gabito D’laffgiva who originally posted the video on Facebook, the fight was caused as a result of the truck driver’s refusal to give the policeman a N500 bribe.

D’laffgiva said: “The shameless policeman got himself in a fight because he wanted to collect a N500 bribe from a truck driver carrying scrap. I am an eyewitness. It happened along Odo Nla Road, Odogunyan.”

