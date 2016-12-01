Home | General | Buhari’s Government Has Caused The Worse Christmas For The Masses-Umeh Ogochukwu

​After the hand-off of Jonathan to Buhari On March 2016, Nigeria ahs been going through series of problems and condemnation from leaders of other countries.

THE MASSES

Buhari’s administration has really made people die of hunger and the price of things increasing on an abnormal speed. Christmas is supposed to be a time whereby people buy so many things they can use for Christmas but in this years, reverse is the case.

The masses are protesting all the time but no one tends to listen to their voices. This is really an act of insolence from the present government. Buhari is really not feet for Nigeria. He is an old man so therefore his time had passed.

People are hungry and on the news we are seeing different reports that Buhari daughter’s husband paid his bride price with 25 pieces of gold coins.

I wonder what the ancestors who made Nigeria would really think of this country. The Worse government ever. People of low thinking APC.

