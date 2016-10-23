Home | General | Photo Of The Day: This cute photo of Stephanie Linus, baby Maxwell
Photo Of The Day: This cute photo of Stephanie Linus, baby Maxwell



It’s the season to be jolly and Stephanie Linus and baby Maxwell are in high spirits.

The actress shared an image of herself with brown curly hair, dressed in a black off shoulder blouse with matching pants and her son happily playing with fake snow on her Instagram page.

The picture was taken as part of a photo spread for her feature in the latest edition of Motherehood In-style magazine.

Stephanie Okereke-Linus and son cover Motherhood-in-style Christmas editionplay

Stephanie Okereke-Linus and son cover Motherhood-in-style Christmas edition

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Actress covers Motherhood-In-Style Christmas edition

Meanwhile, Linus’ son turned one-year-old on Sunday, October 23, 2016. Maxwell is the actress’ first child with her husband Linus Idahosa.

The couple got married on April 21, 2012 at the Abbaye des Vaux de Cernay in France.

The award-winning actress is currently working on a new project which is slated for a 2017 release.

