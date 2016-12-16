Antoine Griezmann: Manchester United target Atletico Madrid star as next huge signing
After the world record signing of Paul Pogba this summer, Manchester United are eying another huge transfer.
Jose Mourinho aims to steadily Manchester United into a formidable side again and is eyeing the signing of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.
The forward signed a new deal this summer at Atletico, but Manchester United are said to be monitoring his situation.
ALSO READ: Griezemann sacks his management team
The 25-year-old has scored nine goals so far this season, contributing six assists in all competitions.
With a move in January almost in impossible, United are hoping to make an offer in the excess of £60million to bring Griezmann to join his close friend Pogba.
With Paris Saint-Germain also interested, Mourinho will be hoping United makes top four and qualify for the Champions League so they can be in good position to sign the forward.
Griezmann himself has ruled out leaving Atletico saying in a recent interview that he feels good at Madrid.
The forward was asked by Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny; “If you want to discover a new league, why not do it at Arsenal with us?”
“For Arsenal, he speaks to me about them often. But I feel good at Madrid. I do not want to leave. I feel calm here,” Griezmann said in an interview in a special edition of France Football magazine.
“The little one (baby girl) has just arrived, I am playing matches, I feel good. Sorry, I am going to stay. But Arsenal is a wonderful team. They play great with the ball.”
The France international was recently named the 2016 French Player of the Year.
