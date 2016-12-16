Home | General | Pulse Communities Podcast: The death of protest art + some secret MMM gist
Pulse Communities Podcast: The death of protest art + some secret MMM gist



Nigeria is in its worst recession in recent times, but there are not enough artists speaking about it, or even trying to address the excesses and errors of our leaders.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Nigeria saw a major surge in protest music, mostly inspired by Fela's courage and daily frustration.

We had African China screaming it from everywhere. We had Eedris Abdul-Kareem's Jaga Jaga,

In this podcast, the team, ZaynabTyty, Fu'ad, Inem, Timi and Segun bantered and ranted about why there's no better time for it.

 

Did we mention that we have some secret MMM gist? *seals lips*

