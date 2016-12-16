Home | General | EKEDC: Power company announces planned power outage
Plastic Rice: British journalist comes into contact with fake grains
Pulse Communities Podcast: The death of protest art + some secret MMM gist

EKEDC: Power company announces planned power outage



  • 4 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) has announced that there will be an interruption in power supply to some areas within its network on Dec. 29 for routine maintenance.

The company’s General Manager, Communication, Mr Godwin Idemudia, made this announcement in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Idemudia said that the power outage would occur between the hours of 10 a.m. in the morning and 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

He said that the planned power outage was occasioned by routine maintenance work to be carried out on Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.

According to him, areas to be affected by the outage are Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island.

The EKEDC’s spokesman said that the routine maintenance to be carried out was for better efficiency of power facilities so as to enhance improved service delivery to the company’s customers.

He appealed to customers to bear with the company for the inconvenience the outage might cause, adding that power supply would be restored immediately the maintenance work was concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

EKEDC: Power company announces planned power outage
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Meet Curvaceous Lady Who Romance Politicians For Money

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

Do Not S3x Here Again: Uncompleted Building Owner Warns

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

10 Safety Tips For Driving This Season

Latest Nigeria News