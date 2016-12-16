Christmas: FRSC deploys 142 personnel to monitor East-West road, others
- 4 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa says it has deployed over 142 personnel to monitor vehicular movement on the East-West road and other busy roads in the state .
Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday that the personnel would not only monitor the vehicular movement but also arrest road traffic law violators.
Gora said the corps would be on 24-hour special patrol along the roads to ensure adequate free flow of traffic for the period.
“We have engaged the Special Marshals of the Corps; a large number of them have been deployed to ensure compliance with safety rules and regulations on the roads during and after Christmas.
“Officers have been massively deployed to some designated points along the East-West road and other roads that have dangerous spots within and outside Yenagoa, the state capital.
“Before now, we have conducted series of stakeholder’s enlightenment programmes on the need for safe driving.
“ I must ensure that the corps are ready to monitor the roads for the safety of every road user, especially at this period when people are in a hurry.
“We are not happy the way people lose their lives on the road; I must advice drivers to avoid reckless and dangerous driving.
“They should always make use of the seat belt and avoid answering and making calls while driving.
“So, for those of you, who drive carelessly and break traffic rules and regulations, especially at the round-about, we are not going to take it lightly in this period of Yuletide,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF