Christmas: FRSC deploys 142 personnel to monitor East-West road, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa says it has deployed over 142 personnel to monitor vehicular movement on the East-West road and other busy roads in the state .

Mr Wobin Gora, the State Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday that the personnel would not only monitor the vehicular movement but also arrest road traffic law violators.

Gora said the corps would be on 24-hour special patrol along the roads to ensure adequate free flow of traffic for the period.

“We have engaged the Special Marshals of the Corps; a large number of them have been deployed to ensure compliance with safety rules and regulations on the roads during and after Christmas.

“Officers have been massively deployed to some designated points along the East-West road and other roads that have dangerous spots within and outside Yenagoa, the state capital.

“Before now, we have conducted series of stakeholder’s enlightenment programmes on the need for safe driving.

“ I must ensure that the corps are ready to monitor the roads for the safety of every road user, especially at this period when people are in a hurry.

“We are not happy the way people lose their lives on the road; I must advice drivers to avoid reckless and dangerous driving.

“They should always make use of the seat belt and avoid answering and making calls while driving.

“So, for those of you, who drive carelessly and break traffic rules and regulations, especially at the round-about, we are not going to take it lightly in this period of Yuletide,” he said.