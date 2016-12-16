Christmas: NSCDC advises Nigerians to be security conscious

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has advised Nigerians to be more security conscious and conversant with their immediate environment, especially during the yuletide.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Mr Denny Iwuchukwu, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

“Security begins with each individual while security agencies are to intervene where the need arises.

“Our people are not security conscious enough and they often times don’t know what to do when there is a breach in security.

“People need to know their environment and the people living within it.

“They need to be in the Know when strange faces and objects come into their environment and know how to report or approach security agencies on the development.

“They also need to be able to read and monitor trends and developments within their environment.

“It is imperative that people know the emergency phone numbers in their area or state in order to call for help at any time and give clear description and locations to security operatives there.”

Iwuchukwu said that the NSCDC Enugu state command would deploy all its personnel to man critical government infrastructure and public places in the state for the yuletide.

“We will deploy both uniformed and plain-cloth officers within the state to ensure maximum security before, during and after the yuletide.

“NSCDC is assuring holiday-makers and travellers to Enugu of their safety during their stay in the state,’’ he said.