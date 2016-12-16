Super Eagles: Nigeria drop in latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have made a drop in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, December 22.

The Super Eagles have not played a game since the last FIFA Ranking where they jumped 10 places from 60th to 50th.

In the latest Ranking, Nigeria drop one place to 51 overtaken by Burkina Faso-the Super Eagles and Burkina Faso were joint in the ranking before the latest one.

The Super Eagles also dropped in the Africa Ranking from seventh place to eighth.

Senegal (33) remain the number one African country in football followed by Cote d’Ivoire (34), Tunisia (35), Egypt (36), Algeria (38), Congo DR (48) Burkina Faso (50) Nigeria (51), Ghana (53) and Morocco (57).

In world football, Argentina remain as number one spot ahead of Brazil and world Champions Germany.

Copa America champions Chile, and Belgium make up the top five.

Colombia are next with France, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Uruguay and Spain.

Super Eagles opponents in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Algeria and Cameroon remain in 38th and 65th while Zambia jump from 91st to 88th.

World Ranking

(1) Argentina (2) Brazil (3) Germany (4) Chile (5) Belgium (6) Colombia (7)France (8) Portugal (9) Uruguay (10) Spain.

African Ranking

(1) Senegal (2) Côte d’Ivoire (3) Tunisia (4) Egypt (5) Algeria (6) Congo (7) Burkina Faso (8) Nigeria (9) Ghana (10) Morocco