CAF CONFEDERATION CUP | FC Ifeanyi Ubah draws Egypt’s Al-Masry

Nigeria’s Federation Cup champions, FC Ifeanyi Ubah will begin their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with a home fixture against Al-Masry of Egypt in the first leg of the preliminary round.

The first round fixtures, according the draw held yesterday in Cairo, will hold on the weekend of February 10th, 11th, or 12th , 2017.

The Anambra Warriors will be guest to the Egyptians in the second leg two weeks later in Port Said on the weekend of February 17th, 18th or 19th, 2017.

If Ifeanyi Ubah scales the Al-Mary hurdle, they will face Djoliba of Mali.

This is the first time FC Ifeanyi Ubah, will be featuring in an African continental championship following a superlative display barely two years in Nigerian football.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Wikki Tourists were drawn against RSLAF of Sierra Leone in the preliminary round and Club Africain of Tunisia in the first round.

