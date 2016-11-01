Gunmen kidnap 50-year-old female Customs officer in Lagos

A Nigerian Customs officer, Mrs. Comfort Alaba, has been kidnapped by gunmen in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State.

The abductors reportedly whisked away the 50-year-old Comfort around 8pm on Tuesday while she was visiting her children on 22 Road, FESTAC Town.

They whisked the woman away in her black Murano SUV.

It was further gathered that Comfort recently separated from her husband and had left her home on 11 Road, A Close, for her husband’s place when the incident happened.

Her daughter, Faith, told Punch that the assailants were unmasked.

She said, “My mum came to visit us. We were in her Jeep, playing with her. She had spent about 20 minutes with us and was preparing to leave.

“As I hugged her goodbye, and my sister stepped out of her vehicle, two guys walked up to her and took control of the car. As I was about to shout, one of them put a gun to my abdomen and said if I shouted he would kill me.

“I suddenly heard a gunshot, and before I knew it, they had zoomed off with her. They wore black clothes. They didn’t say anything to us except when they threatened me. They were two in number.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.