bike-steal-benue

A yet-to-be-identified man was on Wednesday night set on fire by a mob for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The incident happened beside Agro Mills, North Bank Makurdi.

According to a source, “The man stole a motorcycle belonging to a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada was caught and handed jungle justice last night.”

Speaking with DAILY POST on phone, the Benue State Police PRO, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident.

He promised to contact the DPO in charge of that division and get back to this reporter.

The incident is coming few months after two ladies were burnt to death for allegedly involving in act of lesbianism in the state.

Man set ablaze for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Benue (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)
