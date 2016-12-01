Home | General | How $1.30m was found in home of ex-Air Chief‎, Umar Mohammed

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) yesterday told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that over $1.30million cash was recovered from the Abuja home of Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (retd).

Mohammed was a member of the presidential committee set up to investigate procurement of arms.

A lawyer representing the office, Shuaibu Labaran, said upon receiving intelligence, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed Umar’s home, conducted a search and recovered $1,030,000 cash and other currencies.

Labaran said some sensitive official documents, two pump action guns (marked: SBSG Magnum 397 and SBGS Interpress 09-1573) were also recovered at No: 4 Lungi Close, Mississippi, Maitama, Abuja.

Labaran spoke as the lead prosecution lawyer in the trial of Mohammed and his firm, Easy Jet Integrated Services Limited, before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Labaran told the court that the prosecution had complied with its order for Umar’s release from DSS’ custody, having fulfilled his bail condition, following which he applied to make the opening statement.

Labaran said: “Following intelligence over a case of money laundering and unlawful possession of official documents and firearms, operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), armed with valid and subsisting search warrant, conducted a search in the premises of the 1st defendant (Mohammed).

“During the search, large sums of money in different currencies and denominations, including $1,030,000 cash were recovered.

“Investigation revealed that the said money was part of a transaction between the 1st defendant and the 2nd defendant (Easy Jet Integrated Services Limited), which offends relevant provisions of the Money Laundering Act, having failed to pass through any financial institution.

“The prosecution, in the course of trial, will lead evidence to show the official documents found in the possession of the 1st defendant and the purpose for which those documents were kept in his possession, as well as the firearms that were also recovered.”

“In the course of trial, the prosecution will lead evidence to prove these facts and tender exhibits recovered, and other evidence in proof of the charge pending before the court,” Labaran said.

At the completion of Labaran’s statement, Justice Tsoho directed parties to agree on a convenient date for trial to open.

Liman and Labaran agreed to return on February 14, next year.

The judge adjourned till that date for the prosecution to open its case.

