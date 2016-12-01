El-Rufai’s religious bill: Our position has not changed – CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has re-echoed it’s stand on the Court case between Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), on the controversial executive bill before Kaduna State House of Assembly.
Speaking to journalists in an interview, the State Secretary of CAN, Sunday Ibrahim, said the position of the Association over the executive bill seeking to regulate religious activities in the state was very clear and unhidden.
The Secretary said, “Our position is not hidden, l know you must have read in some papers of our position as a body. And also just like a family, every child in the family has their legal rights to do whatever they want to do.
“So, PFN as a body decided to go to court because they are also registered with cooperate affairs, is their fundamental rights,” he said.
On his views on what would be the implications and its effect on smooth practice of Christian religion in the state, should the bill be passed, Ibrahim said, “Well, l think you should go through other interviews I’ve granted before now, and our position has not changed.”
The court case is before Justice Hajara Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court against Governor Nasir el-Rufai and two others.
PFN is asking the court to declare as null and void a controversial executive bill before Kaduna State House of Assembly, which seeks to strengthen a moribund 1984 Kaduna State law that regulates preaching in the state.
The case, filed by President of PFN, Professor (Rev) Femi Ehinmidu, through the Counsel of PFN, Sunday Akani, joined Kaduna State House of Assembly and Attorney General of the state.
In the suit, the PFN, made up of all
Pentecostal churches in Nigeria, is seeking the enforcement of its fundamental rights “as guaranteed under Sections 38(1), 39(1), 40(1), and 42(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and under the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF