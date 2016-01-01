Nigerian government explains delay in salaries
The Nigerian government has explained why staff of some agencies are yet to get November salaries.
It said this was because such agencies had exhausted their budgetary allocations since October.
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun told State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the affected agencies had more staff than the budgetary allocation.
She said: “Let me explain how the salary system works. All the agencies have an allocated IPPIS which is the salary platform.
“If for example an agency has a N12bn salary for the year, we insist they continue to pay until that N12bn is exhausted.
“Instead of taking N1bn a month, such agencies were taking N1.2bn or N1.3bn. So, by the time it got to October, many agencies had exhausted their allocations.
“What we did in the virement we sent to the National Assembly, which the National Assembly approved, was that we listed all the agencies that had problems with their salaries and applied to National Assembly.
“We had to go back to the National Assembly to ask for an increase in the budgetary allocation of those agencies.
“We received that virement advice from the National Assembly on Monday this week. We are waiting to log it onto the system so that we can now pay those agencies.
“Basically, the system itself shut them down. That is the way the system has been configured, it’s a problem that used to happen every year and it’s something we are trying to correct.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Related Articles
Latest Nigeria News
- Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bank
- I am Under Immense Pressure to Contest in 2019 – Goodluck Jonathan
- Anis Amri: How Berlin attack suspect slipped through net
- Jungle Justice: Alleged Okada thief burnt to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)
- Uber: The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016
- MMM: Nigerians blast top guider, Chuddy for throwing End of Year Thanksgiving party [PHOTOS]
- I had sex with countless men, don’t know the father of my child – 17-year-old girl
- Woman beats 10-year-old housemaid to death in Lagos
- James Ibori under house arrest despite release from prison
- Zlatan feels he’s God – Neville
- Passage of Peace Corps Bill best legislative action in 2016 – Saraki
- APC out to deceive Rivers people – Bro. Felix Obuah
- Mourinho’s legacy helping Conte to succeed at Chelsea – Chris Kamara
- Anichebe not ready to play for Nigeria now – Moyes
- Rivers rerun: Dakuku laughs over Wike’s panel of inquiry
- Governor Olusegun Mimiko’s Mega Launch Begins Today With Arakale Road #MimikoLegacyProject
- The Noisy Noise over General Olonisakin’s Tenure
- UK Police finally clears Prof. Alexia Thomas of fraud allegations
- Bags of Plastic rice intercepted in Lagos State (PHOTOS)
- Severe the Marriage, My wife used brand new Car to sow seed at her Church – Husband
- DOWNLOAD MP3: Yungruff-Shayo
- Funke Akindele Moves Into New Home in Amen Estate, Lagos to Celebrate Christmas
- Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg Blocks Man Who Says He Wants To Marry His Daughter
- Stephanie Linus And her Handsome Son, Maxwell Graces the Cover of Motherhood in Style
- Tension In Enugu As Pro-Biafra Supporters Protest Against Buhari’s Visit (Photos)
- Sex And Marriage With Robots: Fiction Or New Reality? (Photos)
- Kissing Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photoshoot To The ‘Other Room’
- MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up
- PDP Clears All Chairmanship Seats In Abia LG Election [See Full Result]
- Pastor Impregnates 16-year-old Daughter To Renew Spiritual Power
- Buhari Extends Defence Chief, Olonisakin’s Tenure By One Year
- James Ibori After His Release From UK Prison (WATCH)
- GOODNEWS: Buhari Approves 13% Derivation For Solid Minerals Producing States
- Policeman Fight Dirty With Truck Driver Over N500 Bribe, Loses Gun [PHOTO]
- VIDEO: See How James Ibori Was Welcomed In His UK Home
- Beauty Tip Of The Day: Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
- Christmas: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol
- Ibori: ‘Ex-governor loves Nigeria more than any other thing,’ Delta Speaker says
- MASSOB: Group says Sultan of Sokoto hates Biafrans
- Rita Chikwelu: Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF