CAF Champions League: Rangers, Rivers United get tough opponents



Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enugu Rangers, have been drawn against Jeunne Sportive Saoura, in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg will take place in Algeria on February 10, 11 or 12 next year, while the second leg will be played in Enugu one week later.

The winners of the tie will face former champions and this year’s finalists Zamalek in the next round.

Super Four champions, Rivers United, have also been handed a tricky fixture against Mali’s AS Bamako.

The Port Harcourt club travel to Bamako for the first leg, before hosting the return leg at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

If Rivers United see off the Malians, they will face El Merrikh of Sudan or Sony Nguema of Guinea in the next round.

