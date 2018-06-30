Home | General | Aritz Aduriz: Veteran striker's deal keeps him at Bilbao until 37
Aritz Aduriz: Veteran striker's deal keeps him at Bilbao until 37



Spanish international Aritz Aduriz, still a prolific scorer this year for Athletic Bilbao at the age of 35, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the La Liga club until he is 37.

Bilbao said the new deal meant Aduriz could only leave if another club offers 40 million euros ($40 million) for the veteran striker.

Aduriz has scored six goals in the Spanish championship and another six in the Europa League -- including five in one game against Genk -- and is joint leader in the tournament.

His current deal ends on June 30 next year, but Bilbao said the contract now runs until June 30, 2018.

Aritz Aduriz: Veteran striker's deal keeps him at Bilbao until 37
