Enemy Within: Steward stabs mistress to death over salary in Lagos
- 7 hours 47 minutes ago
An unnamed steward said to be a Cameroonian national has stabbed his employer, Dayo Adeleke, to death because she did not pay him his salary on time.
According to a Facebook user who knows the victim, Chibugo Maureen, the steward who lived the woman at her Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos State home, had requested for his salary but she told him to be patient as she did not have the money at home.
But instead of being patient and wait for the money, the steward allegedly got mad at Adeleke and used a kitchen knife to stab her several times.
After making sure the victim was dead, the Cameroonian allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by the State Police Command.
This is how Maureen captured the horrific scene on her wall:
“Information Reaching me now!!! This beautiful lady Dayo Adeleke was stabbed and killed by her steward over salary ish.
No one knows what transpired but no matter what, why will any human created by God do this?
Please, we all need to be careful who we bring into our homes.
May her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”
Family sources say the deceased was putting finishing touches to her wedding which was supposed to take place next year before she was brutally murdered.
