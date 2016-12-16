Buhari: Niger Delta youths back president for second term in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has gotten the support of the Supreme Niger Delta Youth Council Worldwide (SNDYCW) ahead of his rumoured second term ambition.

In a recent report by Daily Trust, the group disclosed that it has formally adopted President Buhari for an unquestionable and constitutional second term in office come 2019.

This was made known by the group's National President, Prince Michael Newgent Ekamon, in a statement.

Ekamon said President Buhari has done well, notwithstanding the bottlenecks which he has been faced with in the last 18 months.

The statement further stressed the need for Nigerians to throw their weight behind the president whom the SNDYCW described as best chance and best shot at the future as envisaged by the founding fathers 56 years ago.